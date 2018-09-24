8 Arrested For Running Fake Job Racket In Delhi

During interrogation, they told police that they were running a job racket for last 2 years.

Seven men arrested in connection with a job racket promising employment to youths with the ONGC confessed to having duped at least 20 people of Rs 2 crore in last two years, the police said Sunday.

Last week, police arrested the seven, two Ministry of Rural Development employees among them, for allegedly cheating unemployed youths on the pretext of getting them jobs in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation as Assistant Managers.

During interrogation, they told the police that they were running a job racket for last two years and had duped 20 people so far by promising them jobs in ONGC, a senior police officer said.

The accused had collected Rs 10-11 lakh from each of them and so far have earned Rs 2 crore, said Bhisham Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime).

With the news of fake job racket being widely publicised, more people are coming forward to register their complaints, police said, adding that three more persons have come to Delhi from Hyderabad to register their complaints as they were also allegedly duped by the accused who had promised to get them jobs.

The matter came to light after the two people approached ONGC with their offer letters following which an internal inquiry was ordered by the ONGC, the officer added.

The job interviews were conducted at a high security zone in Krishi Bhawan as two of the accused were employed with the Ministry of Rural Development, police said.

The victims even received interview letters from official email accounts of the ONGC, they added.

The accused were identified as Jagdish Raj (58), Sandeep Kumar (31), Wasim (28), Ankit Gupta (32), Vishal Goel (27), Suman Saurabh (32) and Kishore Kunal (32), police said.

Jagdish Raj, an employee in ministry of Rural Development, used to arrange the office of any officer who would be on leave and his other associate, Sandeep Kumar, used to ensure the entry of victims to the office while other accused conducted posed as officers and conducted interviews, the officer said.

Police said one of the accused was also involved in a previous fake job racket. Further investigation is underway.

For more Delhi news, click here