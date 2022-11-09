75-Year-Old Woman Robbed, Killed At South Delhi Home

Police believe the attackers were known to the victim as there were no signs of forced entry.

A 75-year-old woman was allegedly robbed and killed in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday, police said. The woman's body was found at her house by the domestic help.

The victim, identified as Kulwant Kaur, had been living alone on the first floor of the house in Amar Colony. Police sources say the attackers entered her house, stole her jewellery and killed her.

According to the police, Kaur's sister-in-law, who lives on the second floor of the same building, said she was alerted by their domestic help who found the elderly woman unconscious in her room with injuries on her neck.

"Her ears were bleeding. It seems like the attackers snatcher her earrings. All her other jewellery is also missing," said Sonu Kohli, a relative of Kaur.

The woman was shifted to the National Hearts Institute, East of Kailash, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Police believe the attackers were known to the victim as there were no signs of forced entry. She was also in the midst of a property dispute with his sister-in-law who lived on the ground floor, they added.

Police are collecting footage from CCTV cameras in the area. Further enquiry is in progress, a senior police officer said.

Kaur lived alone in the house after the death of her husband. She has three daughters who are married and living with their families.

