7 Covid Deaths In Delhi, Lowest In Over 2 Months

Delhi's worst day in terms of single day fatalities was on May 3 when it 448 deaths.

Delhi registered seven deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, the lowest in over two months (since April 1). The national capital also saw 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent, data released by the state government said.

The death count dipped to single digit for the first time since April 1, taking the number of total fatalities to 24,907.

Delhi has been witnessing a fall in Covid numbers for the past few days. The city, on Friday, recorded 165 cases with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent, while the death count had stood at 14.

On Thursday, 158 cases with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, and 10 deaths were reported, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to the virus.

Delhi, which had imposed lockdown-like restrictions in April, began the process of unlocking on June 7.

Shops in malls, markets and market complexes were opened with restrictions of odd-even timings, while the standalone shops and neighborhood shops are allowed to open between 10am to 8pm.

As Delhi continues to unlock, health experts have advised all Covid rules be strictly adhered to as the threat of an impending third Covid wave looms.

Yesterday, the Delhi High Court took note of the violations of Covid protocols in the markets of the national capital following the massive easing of restrictions this week and warned that breach of Covid rules will only hasten the third wave. The national capital was put under a lockdown on April 19.