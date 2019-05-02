65-Year-Old Man Killed After Car Hits His Bicycle In Delhi: Police

The accident happened last night when the man took a right turn from a signal and the car, which was coming from the opposite direction, rammed into his bicycle.

Delhi | | Updated: May 02, 2019 16:21 IST
The car was coming from Vidhan Sabha area and was on way to Civil Lines, police said. (Representational)


NEW DELHI: 

A 65-year-old man was killed after a car rammed into his bicycle in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened last night when the man took a right turn from a signal and the car, which was coming from the opposite direction, rammed into his bicycle, a senior police officer said.

The car was coming from Vidhan Sabha area and was on way to IP college in Civil Lines, he said.

Prakash Tiwari, a resident of P&T Colony in Civil Lines, was rushed to a hospital but he was declared brought dead by doctors, police said.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was registered at Civil the Lines police station and the accused, identified as Gaurav Saxena, was arrested, the officer said.

Gaurav Saxena, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, was working as a driver for the past six months, he added.



Civil Lines accidentDelhi road accidentDelhi news

