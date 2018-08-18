62-Year-Old Woman Gangster Wanted For 113 Crimes Arrested In Delhi

She was arrested on a tip-off from Sangam Vihar when she arrived there to meet her family

"Mummy", as she is called by her gang members is a 62-year-old gangster involved in 113 crime cases. She has finally been arrested today by Delhi police 45 years later after she entered the world of crime after moving from her native place Rajasthan.

Counted among top five dreaded women criminals, Basiran was arrested on a tip-off from Sangam Vihar when she was there to meet her family. She was on the run for the past eight months in a case and was declared a Proclaimed Offender in May.

Her eight sons too are involved in criminal activity along with her, ranging from murder, contract killing, robbery, bootlegging, to snatching.

Advertisement

Eight months ago, Basiran and her gang members took up a contract to kill a man. The gang members took the victim to a forest on the pretext of drinking and killed him. They later burnt his body.



Police came to know of the crime a week later when a person who had gone to the forest area found the decomposed body.

Police arrested those involved in January, but Basiran was evading arrest since then.

The woman had control over some government borewells in Sangam Vihar and was running a water supply mafia too, involving her sons.