60 Bottles Of Illicit Imported Liquor Seized In Delhi, 2 Arrested

Police said the liquor was being sold to restaurants and bars in the area. (FILE PHOTO)

Delhi's Excise Department seized 60 bottles of illicit foreign liquor and arrested two accused, police said on Sunday.

Police said the liquor, seized from Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi on Saturday, was being sold to restaurants and bars in the area.

The two accused have been handed over to police, a police official said, adding that they had registered a FIR, but further proceedings will be conducted by the Excise Department.

The excise team raided areas in Punjabi Bagh and Rajouri Garden early on Saturday after information that some persons were supplying illegal foreign liquor in the area and arrested Sanjay Goel as he was transporting the liquor on a two-wheeler.

Sanjay Goel said that another accused, identified as Dayanand, was the main supplier of the illicit liquor, after which the latter was arrested too.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.