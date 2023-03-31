6 Dead In Delhi After Mosquito Coil Sets Mattress On Fire: Cops

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.

Six people of a family died of burn injuries and suffocation after a fire broke out at their Shastri Park residence in Delhi today, the police said.

According to the police, a burning mosquito coil fell over a mattress sometime during the night. The toxic fumes resulted in several members of the family losing consciousness and subsequently, their deaths.

Out of the six persons who died, four were adult males, one adult female and one child. Two others are being treated for burn injuries at a hospital while one has been discharged after first aid.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.