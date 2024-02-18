2 Men Fire In Air Multiple Times In Front Of Businessman's House In Delhi: Cops

They fired in the air a dozen times and fled brandishing the weapon, police said (Representational)

Two men on a two-wheeler fired multiple times in the air in front of a businessman's house in northeast Delhi's Bahajanpura area causing panic in the area, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night and a CCTV clip of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday, they said.

A police official said the accused wanted to threaten the businessman, who runs a jeans and readymade garments factory in Karol Bagh and lives with his family in Yamuna Vihar.

They fired in the air a dozen times and fled brandishing the weapon, he said.

No one was injured but several empty shells and a live round were recovered from the spot, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)