52-Year-Old Man Shot At For Resisting Robbery In Delhi

The man was shot on the Shahdara flyover, police said. (Representational image)

A 52-year-old man was shot at allegedly by two unidentified men on motorcycle for resisting a robbery bid on the Shahdara flyover in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Manish, sustained a bullet injury in his stomach and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patparganj, they said, adding that he is out of danger now.

The police said the identities of the accused are yet to be established and teams have been formed to trace them.

According to them, the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday when Manish and his brother, Arun, were returning home. They live in Ramprastha in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

As the brothers reached the Shahdara flyover, two men intercepted them on a motorcycle and tried to snatch their bag. Facing resistance, one of the accused allegedly took out a pistol and shot at Manish before fleeing, the police said.

A case has been registered under section 399 (making preparations to commit dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt the cause death or grievous hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

Police are looking for CCTV footage from areas along the route, he said.