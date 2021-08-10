52 New COVID-19 Cases In Delhi In 24 Hours, Slightly Higher Than Monday

As many as 65,123 samples were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours. (Representational)

Delhi today reported 52 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death, according to data shared by the state Health Department. With this, Delhi's total caseload has now reached 14,36,852.

According to the health department, Delhi currently has 504 active cases, a rise from 498 the previous day.

Forty-five patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 14,11,280.

As many as 65,123 samples were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours and the city's positivity rate now stands at 0.08 per cent.

So far, 25,068 have died due to the virus in the city and the fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The national capital had reported 39 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Monday, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year.

A total of 40,075 RTPCR and 25,048 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,43,33,906 tests have been done so far.

(With inputs from PTI)