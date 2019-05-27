50-Year-Old Woman Run Over By Speeding Car In South Delhi, Dies

The woman was admitted to a hospital but died due to her injuries. (Representational)

A 50-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car ran over her on Monday while she was crossing the road in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, police said.

The accident occurred at around 9 am when the woman, who was later identified as Munish Devi, was going to her workplace in Lajpat Nagar.

"A resident of Trilokpuri in east Delhi, Munish Devi was crossing the road when she was crushed by a speeding car," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The woman was admitted to a hospital but died due to her injuries.

"The deceased worked as a maid. We have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footages from the cameras installed in the area," the DCP added.