Manish Sisodia To Fight From Delhi's Jangpura Seat: 5 Facts About AAP Leader

Manish Sisodia, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, is set to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Jangpura constituency. He contested last three polls from Patparganj seat.

Here are five facts about Manish Sisodia: Manish Sisodia, a long-time associate of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, holds a diploma in journalism from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Both he and Kejriwal are founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Before his entry into politics, Sisodia worked as a journalist between 1996 and 2005. He transitioned from journalism to activism, playing a part in the Right to Information (RTI) movement and the Jan Lokpal campaign led by Anna Hazare. In 2006, he teamed up with Arvind Kejriwal to establish the Public Cause Research Foundation. In 2012, Sisodia joined AAP's Political Affairs Committee. A year later, he was elected to the Delhi Assembly. He also founded the NGO Kabir to promote awareness of RTI. As deputy chief minister, Sisodia held multiple portfolios, including education and finance. During his tenure as education minister, Sisodia led significant improvements in the infrastructure and quality of education in government schools. In February 2023, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI over allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Soon after, the ED arrested him in connection with a money-laundering case. After spending 17 months in jail, the Supreme Court granted him bail in August 2024.

