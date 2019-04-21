45-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times By Men On Bike In Delhi

The man who was shot dead was previously wanted in two cases of robbery, police said. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified men on a bike in outer Delhi's Bawana area, the police said Saturday.

The police said the man was previously wanted in two cases of robbery and was in jail for some time.

The incident took place late Friday night when unidentified bike-borne called the man on the pretext of asking directions and then gave him a mobile phone to talk to someone, the police said. As soon he disconnected the phone, they shot him five times before fleeing.

Police reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.