437 FIRs Registered In Delhi Under Excise Act

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer has registered 437 FIRs and arrested 436 people under the Excise Act in Delhi ever since Lok Sabha election schedule was announced.

As many as 29,855 people were booked under various Sections of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) and the Delhi Police Act. 174 unlicensed arms and weapons along with 2,203 cartridges, explosives, and bombs have been seized from them.

Sixty five FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries were registered for the violation of Model Code of Conduct. "As many as 2,15,906 hoardings, banners, and posters were removed in all over Delhi, said an official statement on Tuesday.

"For the violation of Model Code of Conduct, FIRs and DD entries have been registered against nine workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), six of BJP, one Congress, and 40 from other parties," said CEO Ranbir Singh.

A huge amount of liquor has been seized during the search operations. Of 437 FIRs registered under the Excise Act, 436 persons have been arrested, said Mr Singh.

As many as 144 FIRs have been registered under the Arms Act in which 175 persons have been arrested and 95.152 kg narcotics and drugs have been seized. Ten cases have been registered for other violations like misuse of vehicles, loudspeakers, and illegal meetings.

