40 Passengers Rescued Safely From Bus Trapped At Waterlogged Underpass In Delhi

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Saturday, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Saturday rescued 40 passengers of a private bus which was trapped at a waterlogged underpass here following heavy rains on Saturday morning, officials said.

The passengers included women and children. The bus was going to Mathura and got stuck at the underpass of Palam flyover, officials said.

The DFS received a call seeking assistance at 11.30 am after which two fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.

"A bus with passengers onboard got trapped at an underpass of the Palam flyover due to waterlogging. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and all the passengers were rescued safely," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said.

According to civic agencies, several areas in the city, including Moti Bagh, RK Puram, Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari, witnessed waterlogging.

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media.

The Delhi Traffic Police also posted tweets informing people about the stretches where they are expected to witness waterlogging.