4-Year-Old Girl "Inappropriately Touched" In Delhi School, Say Police

A case was registered under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at Ranhola police station on Wednesday.

Delhi | | Updated: December 06, 2018 17:15 IST
An investigation in the matter is underway (Representational)


New Delhi: 

The mother of a four-year-old girl has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter was 'inappropriately touched' in school.

A case was registered under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at Ranhola police station on Wednesday.

An investigation in the matter is underway.

"Mother of a 4-year-old girl has complained that her daughter was inappropriately touched by another 4-year-old student or any other person in school. Case registered under Section 6 of POCSO at Ranhola station yesterday. Probe underway," said Seju P Kuruvilla, DCP, Outer District (Delhi).



