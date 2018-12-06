4-Year-Old Girl 'Inappropriately Touched' In Delhi School, Say Police

An investigation in the matter is underway (Representational)

The mother of a four-year-old girl has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter was 'inappropriately touched' in school.

A case was registered under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at Ranhola police station on Wednesday.

An investigation in the matter is underway.

"Mother of a 4-year-old girl has complained that her daughter was inappropriately touched by another 4-year-old student or any other person in school. Case registered under Section 6 of POCSO at Ranhola station yesterday. Probe underway," said Seju P Kuruvilla, DCP, Outer District (Delhi).

