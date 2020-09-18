4,127 Fresh Cases Push Delhi COVID-19 Tally To Over 2.38 Lakh

With 4,432 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi's caseload went over 2.34 lakh.

Delhi's coronavirus tally breached the 2.38 lakh mark with 4,127 fresh cases while the death count mounted to 4,907 on Friday, authorities said.

Thirty fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, they added.

The number of rapid-antigen tests conducted on Thursday stood at 49,834, while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT test figures were 11,203, in all adding to 61,037 COVID-19 tests, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.



On Wednesday, the national capital had registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases, taking the city's infection tally to over 2.30 lakh while 33 more deaths were reported.

The previous highest single-day spike of 4,321 cases was recorded on September 12.

The city's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,38,828 and the death count mounted to 4,907, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.



The active cases on Friday rose to 32,250 from 31,721 the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,751 from 1,670 on Thursday, it said.

The Delhi government has also significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from September 1-17 in that order are: 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) 38,895 (2,973); 36,046 (3,256); 22,954 (2,077); 45,797 (3,609); 54,517 (4,039); 58,340 (4,308); 60,580 (4,266); 60,076 (4,321); 56,656 (4,235); 44,884 (3,229); 62,669 (4,263); 62,593 (4,473); and 60,014 (4,432).

On Friday, over 4,000 cases were recorded for 61,037 tests conducted the previous day. As on Friday, the number of tests done per million was over 1,27,927 while the total number of tests stood at 24,30,629.

The positivity rate is 6.76 per cent, a decline from 7.38 per cent the previous day, while the recovery rate is 84.44 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stands at 2.05 per cent.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting regarding COVID-19 pandemic management, as per the bulletin.

Mr Baijal also held a meeting of DDMA to discuss the pandemic situation in the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a meeting with medical directors/ medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing, it said.

Since August 18, cases in the city have been coming in the four-figure count. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 14,974 beds in COVID hospitals, 6,956 are vacant.

It said 2,335 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission and by bubble flights.

The bulletin said 2,01,671 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 18,701 up from 18,038 the previous day.

