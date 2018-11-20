38-Year-Old Woman Stabbed Over Quarrel In Delhi's Rohini, Say Police

The woman has not recorded her statement with police yet (Representational)

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed allegedly by a known person outside her beauty parlour following a quarrel in K N Katju Marg area in Delhi's Rohini district, the police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, they said.

The woman was standing outside her beauty parlour when the accused attacked her with a knife after an argument broke out between them over some issue, a senior police officer said.

Police visited the spot after they were informed about it. The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, he said.

She suffered injuries in the chest and stomach, the officer said, adding that the victim is out of danger.

The woman has not recorded her statement with police yet as she was under treatment, the officer said.

Police said the motive behind the incident will be clear once the victim records her statement.

The 28-year-old accused is absconding since the day of incident. Further investigation is underway, police said.