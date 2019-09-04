37-Year-Old Jeweller Found With Throat Slit At Delhi Home

The police said there was no sign of forced entry into the house. (Representational)

A 37-year-old jeweller was found with his throat slit at his home in Delhi's Dwarka, the police said.

Lalit Aggarwal was sleeping at home with his son when unidentified men entered his house and slit his throat.

"On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Lalit Aggarwal's 14-year-old son woke up and saw blood on his father's bed. He rushed to his mother's room to wake her up," a senior police officer said.

Lalit Aggarwal's wife rushed to the room and found him lying on the bed with blood oozing out his throat, the officer said.

The police said there was no sign of forced entry into the house.

