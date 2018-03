A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at a Delhi Metro station, officials said.The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. at Chandni Chowk station.Kailash Joshi, a resident of Burari area in the national capital, jumped from platform number 2 before a train going towards Jahangirpuri, they said, adding he was taken to a hospital with major head injuries where he was pronounced dead. A suicide note has been recovered from the man which said he was taking the step out of his own will, they added.The police is investigating the case, they added.