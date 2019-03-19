30-Year-Old Dies After Being Crushed, Dragged By Speeding Truck In Delhi

The truck driver fled after hitting the man. Police are looking for him. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man died after being crushed under a truck and dragged for nearly 100 metres after it hit his scooter in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate area today, police said.

The speeding truck crashed into the scooter near Yamuna Bridge early on Tuesday. The man's friend, who was travelling with, him was also injured

According to a senior police officer, they received information about the accident at around 5 am. The man got stuck under the tyres of the truck. Instead of slowing down the tuck, the driver dragged him nearly 100 metres and later fled the spot, the officer said.

The man and his friend were taken to a hospital. He was declared brought dead.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.