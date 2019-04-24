3-Year-Old Run Over, Dragged By Car Dies At AIIMS

Police earlier arrested the boy's uncle on charges of rash and negligent driving (Representational))

A three-year-old child, who was run over and dragged by a car for almost 20 metres in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Monday, died today, the police said.

According to a senior police official, the accused driver, identified as Aas Mohammed (37), is the uncle of the dead child Gulam.

The police had earlier arrested the boy's uncle on charges of rash and negligent driving but he was granted bail.

The incident occurred at 5.17 pm on Monday when Mohammed, who is a paint contractor, dropped Gulam to his home.

After dropping off Gulam, Mohammed received a phone call. Mohammed thought Gulam had crossed the road and started driving however the boy came under the car, police said.

Gulam was dragged for at least 20 metres, before passersby signalled Mohammed to stop. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was said to be critical and later shifted to AIIMS.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Bharat Nagar Police Station, officials said.

