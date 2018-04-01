Missing 3-Year-Old Boy's Body Found In Drain In Outer Delhi The child lived with his parents and sister in a rented home in Gautam Colony. His father works as a labourer, said police.

The body of a 3-year-old boy, who was missing since Friday, was found in a drain in outer Delhi's Narela on Saturday, police said.



Police suspect that the child could have accidentally fallen into the uncovered drain. Till now, no foul play is suspected, they said. Police had registered a case of kidnapping on the complaint of his parents.



The child lived with his parents and sister in a rented home in Gautam Colony. His father works as a labourer, said police.



On Friday afternoon, the boy was playing outside his home with other children while his family members were inside.



Few minutes later, his mother went to bring him inside but could not find him.



She initially thought that her neighbour would have taken her son to his home. But when she could not find him at her neighbours' home, she alerted her husband, following which the couple approached police, the police said.



This morning, they resumed the search for the boy and broke the wall of the drain, police said.



The boy's body was found trapped in mud and waste in the drain, they said.



The postmortem report is still awaited, the police added.





