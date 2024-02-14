3 Arrested For Stealing Lights, Metal Plates From Connaught Place Escalators

With their arrest, at least four such cases of thefts were solved, police said (Representational)

Three people were arrested for in connection with the theft of concealed lights and metal plates from escalators in subways of Connaught Place, police said on Wednesday.

The three accused were identified as Babu, 24, Kamlesh, 22, and Ali Bahadur, 30, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said Babu and Kamlesh used to steal concealed lights and metal plates from escalators in subways of M Block and Janpath.

The thefts were also reported in a complaint by the officials of NDMC at Connaught Place Police Station, Mahla said.

Police identified the two after scanning over 100 CCTV cameras, and subsequently arrested them from an area in New Delhi on Tuesday.

At their instance, Ali Bahadur, who they used to sell the stolen articles, was also arrested, he said.

With their arrest, at least four such cases of thefts were solved, the officer added.

