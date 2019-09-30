Fake Call Centre Busted In Delhi, Data Of Thousands Seized; 3 Arrested

During investigation, the police realisedthat accused opened 15 fake accounts at different banks.

Three men have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping several people of about Rs one crore with fraud insurance schemes, said police.

The fraud was initiated by opening bank accounts on forged identity in various cities including Lucknow, Hardoi, Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the police said.

With their arrest, data of 25,000 customers and other documents were seized, they said.

Abhey Kishore (32), Alok Kumar (26) and Hardeep Singh (20) were arrested while efforts are being made to arrest two other accused Sudesh Kumar and Himanshu.

Mr Kishore earlier worked with ICICI Lombard, Bajaj Allianze but in 2014, he started Motor and health Insurance Company at Janak Puri where he sustained loss and to cover the loss he has started a fake call centre, the police said.

According to police, in July this year, a senior citizen reported at Safdarjung Enclave police station that, three people - Durgesh, Ria and Pushpender - who impersonated as employees of Bajaj Capital company assured him that if he buy a policy from ICICI Prudential by making payment of Rs 27,500, they will settle his previous insurance claim of Rs 1.35 lakh by giving bonus.

On their request, the complainant made payment of Rs 27,500 in two installments in a Bank Of Baroda account but after paying the amount, the accused stopped picking up his calls.

During investigation, the police realised that accused opened 15 fake accounts at different banks.

Further a tip-off was received that, the accused were residing in Vishal Garden area, subsequently trap was laid and Kishore was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the call centre was set up by Kishore and his wife Priti and in total eight people were involved in this syndicate.

Later, Alok and Hardeep were also arrested. Preeti and another female employee Suman were also interrogated, the officer said.

Further, it was revealed that they used to dupe the people in the name of lucrative insurance benefits/ bonus. For this purpose accused persons has started a fake call centre.

They established a crime syndicate operating at national level and had succeeded in duping victims of about one crore rupees.

Sudesh used to operate these fake accounts and their associate Himanshu used to provide data to employee of fake call centre.

Once payment made by the people in their given account, Sudesh used to pay 70% to Kishore while he retained 30% of the amount, police said.

Further a target of Rs one lakh was assigned to each telecaller and if the target is achieved then extra commission of 3% was given to him, the DCP said.

They had even earlier started a fake call centre at Dehradun and were arrested by the Dehradun police, the official said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.