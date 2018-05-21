3 Arrested For Committing Showroom Burglaries In Connaught Place They were arrested when they were in the downtown shopping area for another burglary.

Police analysed CCTV footage from 20-25 cameras in the neighbourhood. (Representational) New Delhi: Three men have been arrested for carrying out burglaries late at night in branded showrooms in Connaught Place, the police said today.



The three, identified as Raju Paneer Silvam, 57, Sanjeev Kumar alias Raza, 48 and Nandu Rawat, 32, had committed four burglaries over 10 days, the police added.



They were arrested when they were in the downtown shopping area for another burglary, they said.



On May 4, a man identified as Shankar lodged a complaint to say that when he and his staff reached their frozen meat shop, they found it had been broken into.



A sum of Rs 60,000, some documents and quantities of meat along with two aluminum trays were missing, he said.



In another incident reported on May 7, the store manager of a branded showroom told the police that Rs 3.23 lakh in cash, 40-45 pairs of jeans, 50 shirts, 45-50 pairs of trousers and some accessories were missing from the shop.



On May 12, another shop was burgled, and two lapel pins worth Rs 4,500 and a camera worth Rs 5,000 were stolen. On May 14, the manager of a store told the police that Rs 30,000, a digital video recorder of a CCTV camera, a Reebok bag and some clothes had been stolen from the shop, the police said.



Police procured and analysed CCTV footage from 20-25 cameras in the neighbourhood. The footage helped them understand the modus operandi followed by the gang.



Three men would reach a shop between 03.00 AM and 05.00AM in a hatchback car. Two of them would break open the locks with the help of a cutter and other equipment. They entered the showroom and left with the stolen items.



The police could decipher the last four digits of the licence plate number of the car. They obtained a list of all hatchback cars with the number and identified the burglars as members of the Raju Gang.



They had earlier been arrested in Rohini in 2017 and one of the members, Raza, was a proclaimed offender, the police.



The three men were nabbed yesterday after the police got a tip-off about the gang coming to Connaught Place for another theft.



