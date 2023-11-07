Chinese Woman Marries 3 Men And Cheats Them Of Rs 75 Lakh, Arrested

She managed to con the three men for 660,000 yuan in total. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

A 35-year-old woman from China was charged with fraud for marrying three men and cheating them of Rs 75 lakh. The woman, identified as Zhou from Jiangsu province situated in eastern China, South China Morning Post reported. The media outlet reported that Zhou was legally married and had a daughter when she started dating other men.

Zhou met the three men she later married at work or online and somehow managed to hide her three other marriages from her real husband who was running a business.

Zhou dated the three men whose surnames are Luo, Zhang, and Xu for a few months, and soon asked them to marry her. She did not register her marriages and lied about her house being demolished and needing to stay single to receive government compensation. However, she suggested having a wedding ceremony to collect the gifts and money, the media outlet reported.

That's not all, the woman had hired actors to attend her ceremonies as relatives and friends from her side. Meanwhile, when Zhou was with one of her husbands, she told others that she was travelling for work.

She managed to con the three men for 660,000 yuan in total.

She asked one of her husbands to help her financially as she was pregnant with twins. She told the man she would be visiting her mother's house where the baby would be delivered.

The man was doubtful and visited her mother's house to verify. He found out that the woman had faked her pregnancy and realised the truth. He filed a complaint against her and after an investigation, the police found out that she had scammed other men as well.

She is now facing a minimum of 10 years in prison for fraud because of the large sum of money involved.

After learning about Zhou's misconduct, her legal husband divorced her in April, the media outlet reported.