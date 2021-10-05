2nd Chargesheet 'Soon' In Murder Case Involving Olympian Sushil Kumar: Police

Police had said the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy by Sushil Kumar

Delhi Police has informed a court in Delhi that the supplementary chargesheet in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case involving Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar will be filed soon.

The first chargesheet which was filed by the police on August 2 named 13 accused, including Sushil Kumar who was named as the "main" accused.

There are a total of 17 accused in the alleged murder case, as per the police.

"It is submitted by Inspector Mangesh Tyagi that supplementary chargesheet qua the remaining accused persons shall be filed soon," Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand noted in an order dated October 4.

Sushil Kumar, along with others, had allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute. Sagar Dhankar later succumbed to the injuries.

In the first chargesheet, the police said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy by Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers.

The police relied on the oral dying declaration of Sagar Dhankar, scientific evidence including locations of the accused, CCTV footage, weapons, and vehicles recovered from the spot in the final report.

Meanwhile, the Olympian has moved the court seeking bail in the case, saying that the police built a false case and presented a "guilty image" of him. The international wrestler is in jail since June 2, 2021.



