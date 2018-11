The woman Pinky was shot in her abdomen by her husband Sushant around 6 pm. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman was injured after being shot at allegedly by her husband outside a hospital in Lutyens' Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

They said the woman, Pinky, was shot in her abdomen by her husband Sushant around 6 pm.

She was admitted to the hospital and has undergone a surgery. She is out of danger, a senior police officer said.

The woman was working as a guard in Kalavati hospital. Her husband has criminal records, he said adding a hunt is on to nab the accused.