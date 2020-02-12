28-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Delhi Businessman 2 Months Ago: Cops

The accused was previously involved in nine criminal cases (Representational)

A 28-year-old man who was missing after he allegedly killed a businessman two months ago for resisting a robbery was arrested from Delhi's Nizamuddin area, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Neeraj, is a resident of west Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the police said.

"A trap was laid and Neeraj was arrested near Nizamuddin on Tuesday while he was travelling on a scooter. On verification, the scooter was also found to be stolen from Uttam Nagar area," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Neeraj disclosed that on December 11 last year, he along with his associates barged into the house of one Jugnu Khan in Uttam Nagar to rob him. When he resisted the robbery bid, the accused shot him dead, he said.

Neeraj's associates - Anshu, Katiya and Mohit - were arrested, while he had been on the run, he added. Neeraj was previously involved in nine criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, armed robbery, burglary and theft, the police said.