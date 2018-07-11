25 Students Fall Ill After Mid-Day Meal At School In Delhi

According to authorities, the children had complained of abdominal pain.(Representational)

Over 25 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meal at a government school in Delhi's Narela area and were rushed to a hospital, the police said.

"We have received information that about 26 students were taken ill after consuming mid-day meal. They have been taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital," a senior police official said.

According to hospital authorities, the children had complained of abdominal pain.

"All students are stable and likely to be discharged soon," a senior doctor told PTI.

This is second such incident within a week. Two girls were taken ill after having mid-day meal on Saturday at a Delhi government school in East Delhi's Khichdipur in which a dead lizard was allegedly found.