25 Seniors Cops Transferred In Major Reshuffle In Delhi Police

In a major reshuffle in Delhi Police, at least 25 IPS officers, including special commissioners Dependra Pathak, HGS Dhaliwal and Ravindra Singh Yadav, and two DANIPS officers were transferred by Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday.

As per the order issued by the LG's office, Special Commissioner of Police (law and order zone I) Dependra Pathak (1990-batch IPS) has been transferred to the Security unit. Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav (1995-batch IPS) will now be heading the Law and Order Zone I.

Special CP HGS Dhaliwal (1997-batch IPS) has been shifted to Traffic Zone II and Special CP SS Yadav (1997-batch IPS) has been transferred to EOW (Economic Offences Wing).

Special CP Madhup Tiwari (1995-batch IPS) will head Law and Order Zone II, while Special CP Sagarpreet Hooda (1997-batch IPS) has been shifted to PCR (communications) and given an additional charge of Perception Management and Media Cell Division.

Special CP (1996-batch IPS) Shalini Singh has been shifted to the Crime unit and Special CP RP Upadhayay (1991-batch IPS) will head the Special Cell.

Special CP Virender Singh (1991-batch IPS) has been transferred to the Licensing unit and Special CP K Jagadesan (1998-batch IPS) has been given the charge to head Traffic Zone I.

Special CP Chhaya Sharma (1999-batch IPS), who is heading the Training Division, has been given the additional charge of SPUWAC (Special Police Unit For Women & Children) and SPUNER (Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region).

The Lt Governor has also transferred 16 deputy commissioners of police-rank officers.

DCP Usha Rangnani (2011-batch IPS) has been transferred to Airport unit, Ingit Pratap Singh (2011-batch IPS) to Vigilance unit, Pranav Tayal (2011-batch IPS) to Special Branch with additional charge of Tech and PI unit.

Sanjay Kumar Sain (2011-batch IPS) to Crime Branch, Manoj C (2011-batch IPS) to Special Cell, Guguloth Amrutha (2011-batch IPS) to EOW, Deotosh Kumar Surendra (2011-batch IPS) to Headquarter II with additional charge of Headquarter III.

M Harsha Vardhan (2012-batch IPS) has been transferred to Central district, Devesh Kumar Malha (2012-batch IPS) to New Delhi district, Rohit Meena (2012-batch IPS) to Southwest district and Rakesh Paweriya (2012-batch IPS) to Crime.

Apoorva Gupta (2013-batch IPS) has been transferred to East district, Surendra Chaudhary (2013-batch IPS) to Shahdara district, Ankit Kumar Singh (2013-batch IPS) to Dwarka district.

Two (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Police Service (DANIPS) officers - 2009-batch Kamalpal Singh and 2010-batch Patel Aalap Mansukh - have been transferred to Railways and Security units respectively.

