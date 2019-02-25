23-Year-Old Woman's Face Slashed With Blade In Delhi

Police are trying to arrest the man, who fled soon after attacking the woman. (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman in Delhi's Mangolpuri was attacked with a blade by a man while she was going home from a shop on Saturday, police said.

The man walked towards her with a blade and slashed her face. He fled soon after.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that a few years ago she was harassed by a man who wanted to marry her. Fed up, the woman complained about him to her family and they talked to the man's parents. They apologised and the matter was settled. The woman said she suspects the man was behind the attack on her.

She added that the man had been jailed but was soon released and he could have planned the attack.

Police said they are verifying the woman's claim and are trying to arrest the accused.