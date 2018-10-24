23-Year-Old Allegedly Killed By Boys Trying To Steal His Phone In Delhi

The accused told police that they were drunk when they saw the man with an expensive mobile phone.

Delhi | | Updated: October 24, 2018 00:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
23-Year-Old Allegedly Killed By Boys Trying To Steal His Phone In Delhi

The was stabbed multiple times while the accused tried to steal his phone. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

Delhi Police have arrested five boys for killing a 23-year-old, while trying to rob his mobile phone to buy alcohol and drugs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Seju P Kuruvilla on Tuesday said one of the five accused was arrested on Monday from Sultanpuri. "His arrest led to the arrest of the rest of the accused, including one 21-year-old boy, "he said.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and killed on Saturday in Aman Vihar, where he lived.

The accused told police that they were drunk and saw Naushad with an expensive mobile phone.

"They were trying to rob the said mobile phone when Naushad tried to resist them. One of them stabbed Naushad multiple times and fled with his mobile phone," police said.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SultanpuriDelhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP Live2018 Hyundai SantroNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVHyundai SantroPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................