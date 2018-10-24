23-Year-Old Allegedly Killed By Boys Trying To Steal His Phone In Delhi

The was stabbed multiple times while the accused tried to steal his phone. (Representational)

Delhi Police have arrested five boys for killing a 23-year-old, while trying to rob his mobile phone to buy alcohol and drugs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Seju P Kuruvilla on Tuesday said one of the five accused was arrested on Monday from Sultanpuri. "His arrest led to the arrest of the rest of the accused, including one 21-year-old boy, "he said.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and killed on Saturday in Aman Vihar, where he lived.

The accused told police that they were drunk and saw Naushad with an expensive mobile phone.

"They were trying to rob the said mobile phone when Naushad tried to resist them. One of them stabbed Naushad multiple times and fled with his mobile phone," police said.

