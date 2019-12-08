22 Workers Rescued After Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi

Over 30 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire at the factory in Anaj Mandi.

Twenty two workers were rescued in North Delhi's Sadar Bazaar after a fire broke out at a factory in the area early this morning. The labourers were asleep when the fire broke out at the six storey factory in Anaj Mandi in Rani Jhansi Road.

Over 30 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire.

The traffic police has adviced commuters coming from St Stephen to Jhandewalan to use the Rani Jhansi flyover as the road below has been closed for public due to the incident.

Further details awaited