21-Year-Old Arrested For Carrying Live Bullet At Delhi Metro Station: Police

A 21-year-old man was arrested at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying a live bullet, officials said today.

Saurabh Kumar, hailing from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Badarpur metro station on Thursday evening, they said.

He could not show any license or document for carrying the live bullet, the officials said.

He was handed over to the Delhi Police by the CISF personnel for further investigation, they said.

The man was later charged under sections of the Arms Act as carrying arms and ammunition is banned in the Delhi Metro, they added.