2 Muslim Men Allegedly Pronounce 'Triple Talaq' Outside Delhi Court, Charged

Two Muslim men who tried to divorce their wives outside a Delhi court have been charged with trying to use the banned practice of instant triple talaq.

The police in a statement said they have filed two separate first information reports (FIRs) against the two men.

In the first case, the woman said she and her sister had gone to Delhi's Tis Hazari Court to attend proceedings related to maintenance. After the hearing, the woman alleged, her husband said "talaq" thrice outside the courtroom.

The police said they filed the case after an initial investigation. The woman holds a PhD in Chemistry.

In the second case, a 24-year-old woman told the police that she got married in February 2021 in Mumbai, but returned to her parents' home in Delhi due to alleged harassment by her in-laws.

Later, she filed a petition in court for maintenance. She said when she and her family members had gone to court to attend the proceedings, her husband also came and pronounced "talaq" thrice outside the court.

The police have also filed an FIR into the second case.

Triple talaq was banned in August 2019. It was a practice among Muslim men to instantly divorce their wives by uttering "talaq" thrice. The law makes "triple talaq" an offence with a jail term of up to three years and a fine for the husband, and makes the woman entitled to maintenance.