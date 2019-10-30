3 Men Caught Smuggling Agarwood Worth Over 2 Crores In Delhi Airport

The officials recovered 48.42 kg of agar wood which were being smuggled from India to Riyadh (File)

Two men have been arrested by the customs department for allegedly trying to smuggle out agar wood worth over Rs 2 crore to Riyadh, according to an official statement issued today.

The duo were to travel to Riyadh on Saturday when customs officials, in active coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, intercepted them, it said.

The officials recovered 48.42 kg of agar wood, valued at Rs 2.42 crore, from them, the statement issued by the customs department said, adding that both the passengers were arrested.

