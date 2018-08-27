2 Men Arrested For Trying To Extort Rs 50 Lakh From Delhi Businessman

Himanshu Jain, a property dealer, was arrested in connection with the case (Representational)

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening a businessman and trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from him in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place, the police said.

Himanshu Jain, a property dealer, and his employee Manoj Meena were arrested in connection with the case, they said.

On August 19, the businessman lodged a complaint at the Subhash Place police station alleging that he was being threatened over phone by the accused who were demanding Rs 50 lakh from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan.

Based on a tip off and technical surveillance, a trap was laid to arrest the accused and after an intense chase of seven days, the accused were arrested, Mr Khan said.

The accused revealed that in order to make easy money, they planned to place extortion calls to rich people across the city, the officer said.

A mobile phone, a SIM used for the crime and documents used to procure the SIM were recovered from their possession, he said.