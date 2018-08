The men were taken to a hospital after being pulled out of the tank, but were declared 'brought dead'

Two men died while cleaning a tank at a petrol pump in northwest Delhi's Model Town on Thursday, police said.

37-year-old Rajeev and 27-year-old Bittu had entered the 2,00,000-litre tank to clean it, but didn't come out for a long time.

They were later taken out with the help of fire department personnel, and were taken to a hospital nearby, where they were declared 'brought dead'.

Further investigation is under way.