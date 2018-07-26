2 Delhi Men Arrested For Allegedly Gang-Raping Woman For 4 Years

The woman's medical examination confirmed rape (File)

Two men have been arrested on the charge of gang raping and blackmailing a young woman in east Delhi over a period of four years, the police said on Thursday.

The woman, aged 24, complained at the Pandav Nagar police station on Wednesday against Faisal and Javed.

"Faisal, a neighbour, had invited the young woman to his house in Pandav Nagar to celebrate his birthday four years ago. After the guests left, both accused gang raped her and made a video clipping of the crime on a mobile phone," a senior police officer said.

"They were blackmailing her ever since and raping her at different places, including at hotels, friends' flats and guesthouses."

"Her medical examination confirmed rape. Faisal and Javed, who were arrested on Wednesday from their homes, have been booked for gang rape, criminal conspiracy and blackmail," the official added.