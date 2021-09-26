2 Arrested Days After Shootout At Delhi Court That Left 3 Dead

The shooting was the result of a rivalry between Jitender Gogi's gang and the rival "Tillu gang"

Two people have been arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police days after a jailed gangster and his two assailants were killed in a shootout inside a Delhi courtroom.

The arrested men are Umang and Vinay, the police sources said.

The men, said sources, were arrested based on the CCTV footage from gate number 4 of the Rohini court where the shootout took place.

On Friday, gunmen dressed as lawyers, present in court, shot gangster Jitender Gogi thrice. Special force personnel escorting the gangster then fired back, killing both the attackers on the spot.

The shooting was the result of a rivalry of years between Jitender Gogi's gang and the rival "Tillu gang", the police said.

"Two men dressed as lawyers opened fire at Jitender Gogi inside the court. That's when police retaliated and killed those two assailants. It's not a gang war," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had told NDTV.

"The police acted swiftly and killed both the assailants. Total three are dead, including Gogi," said Mr Asthana.

More than 25 people have died over the years in clashes between the two gangs, the police said.