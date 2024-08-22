17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Off Balcony At Delhi Home: Police

She was taken to DDU Hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly falling off the balcony of her house in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Thursday.

A video purporting to show the girl falling on the road and passerby gathering at the spot has become widely circulated on social media.

The police said they received a call at 7:12 pm on Wednesday about a girl falling off a balcony in the Dabri Extension area of Sagarpur.

She was taken to DDU Hospital where doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.

According to statements from her family members, the girl was retrieving clothes from a line in the balcony when she slipped and fell, the officer said.

She lived with her parents and two siblings.

The family hailed from Sonipat in Haryana. According to them, she was also undergoing treatment for mental health in Panipat, the police said.

As of now, no foul play is suspected and the matter is being investigated from all angles after registering a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, they added.

