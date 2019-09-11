16-Year-Old Working As Domestic Help Raped By 2 Men In Delhi: Police

Police have arrested the two accused (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men on a vacant plot near ESI Hospital in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Ravi (25) and Ankit (24), residents of Basaidarapur, have been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on Monday. The accused approached her on the pretext of a job. They took her to the isolated spot and raped her, police said.

At around 3:30 am, the security supervisor of the ESI Hospital informed police and said the woman was left alone near the hospital, they said.

A team rushed to the spot and found the girl, who worked as a domestic help in Delhi, was new to the city and did not remember her address.

She left her employer's house at 9 am on Monday to buy groceries. The accused approached the girl in a park and offered her a job with a better salary and accommodation. They then took her on the plot located behind the hospital and raped her, said a senior police officer.

Police said the girl hails from West Bengal and came to the national capital three months ago to look for a job.

During investigation, police identified the accused persons and arrested them from their houses, they said.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act, police added.

