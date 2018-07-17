16-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law In Delhi

The girl was found unconscious with stab marks on her body (Representational)

A 16-year-old widow has stabbed to death done to death in the national capital allegedly by her brother-in-law and two others, two months after her husband committed suicide, police said on Tuesday.

After the death of her husband, the 16-year-old had started living with her parents. Two days prior to her killing, she had gone to her maternal grandparents in Badarpur, where the incident took place, according to the police.

On Monday evening, she was found unconscious with stab marks on her body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

"She was immediately shifted to Apollo Hospital where she was declared dead," Mr Biswal said.

Her grandparents told the police that the victim's brother-in-law, Amit, along with two others, came and stabbed the girl with a knife and fled.