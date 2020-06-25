16-Year-Old Delhi Girl, TikTok Star, Found Dead; Police Say Suicide

No suicide note was found, the police say.

A 16-year-old girl who had a large number of followers on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok was found dead at her home in Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The police have confirmed suicide.

The teen lived with her family. She was found dead in her room around 9 pm last night.

No suicide note was found, the police say.

The teen had more than 11 lakh followers on TikTok and reportedly last posted a dance video on Instagram six days ago.

The tragic case has emerged nearly two weeks after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the country in shock.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)