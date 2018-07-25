16 Women, Trafficked From Nepal, Rescued By Delhi Police

The police were informed by DCW at around 9 pm on Tuesday (File)

With the help of the police, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued 16 women, who were allegedly trafficked from Nepal and were about to be taken to Gulf countries, from southwest Delhi's Munirka area, the police said today.

The police were informed by DCW at around 9 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Subsequently, the police conducted a raid in Munirka at around 1.30 am early this morning, following which 16 women were rescued.

Among the 16 women rescued, 14 are married, the police said, adding that they were aged between 20 and 40 years.

DCW has alleged that these women were brought to Delhi on the pretext of employment but were housed in a small room for several days.

The police said these women were promised jobs in Kuwait.

The state women's panel alleged that the traffickers had been running this racket at Munirka for last eight months and several women had already been sent aboard.

The police said these women were brought to Delhi by a Nepali man who also stayed in Munirka. He had allegedly kept the passports of these women with him.

A case has been registered in the matter, the police said, adding that a search is underway to nab the Nepali man.

