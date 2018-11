The boy, a class 8 student, had taken the bike out while he was asleep. (Representational)

A 14-year-old boy died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Shahadra's Krishna Nagar on early Sunday, police said.

The boy was identified as Divya Sharma, a student of class 8, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdra) Meghna Yadav said. The motorcycle was registered in his father's name. He had taken out the bike for a ride while his parents were asleep.

Police received a call at around 7.30 am regarding the accident. They are looking at CCTV footage of the area.