13-Year-Old Delhi Girl, Missing For Six Days, Rescued From UP's Bareilly

Six days after a 13-year-old girl went missing from her home in south Delhi's Chattarpur Extension, the police on Friday said they have rescued the teenager from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and have also caught a man who allegedly kidnapped her.

The incident came to light on October 18 after a complaint was lodged by the girl's father, an electrician, who alleged that his daughter had left the house without telling anyone at 3:30 pm and despite conducting searches everywhere, she could not be found, a senior police officer said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for "punishment for kidnapping" and during investigation, acquaintances of the girl were examined but they could not share any detail, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Three teams were formed to trace the missing girl. Using technical surveillance and analysis, she was finally found in Bareilly, he said.

The accused Mohammad Dildar is a vegetable vendor and is known to the girl's family, the police said.