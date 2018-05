The accused is on the run after the incident. (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy was on Saturday allegedly attacked by his father's domestic help with a blade in north Delhi's Burari area, police said.The accused is on the run after the incident.He was brought by the child's father from his native place Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, to work for him, they added.It is suspected that he was harbouring a grudge against the child's father, though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed, police said. The child is undergoing treatment and is said to be critical, according to police officials.